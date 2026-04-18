Deandre Kerr News: Option off bench Saturday

Kerr (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Austin.

Kerr has been included in the squad despite the undisclosed issue that had left him unavailable heading into the weekend, though the coaching staff opted against handing him an immediate return to the starting role after an uncertain buildup. The forward had started the last two matches prior to the injury and is expected to return to the starting XI in the coming fixtures once he is back to full fitness.