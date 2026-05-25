DeAndre Yedlin Injury: Forced off in draw

Yedlin (undisclosed) was forced off in the 60th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Minnesota with an apparent injury, according to Marca.

Yedlin couldn't play more than one hour in Saturday's clash against Minnesota and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue yet, but Yedlin has approximately two months to recover before Real Salt Lake's next fixture against LAFC on July 22 following the World Cup break, giving him a realistic window to return to full fitness before MLS action resumes. The club will assess the extent of the injury over the coming days before providing any further clarity on his timeline.