DeAndre Yedlin headshot

DeAndre Yedlin Injury: Out after upgrading to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Yedlin was upgraded to questionable heading into the match Sunday, however did not make the game day squad list.

Despite not being available Sunday, it is progress to see that Yedlin was questionable leading up to the game, showing good progress from his injury. The international break should give the defender some extra time to recover and regain fitness, with another questionable status for the April 4 clash with Sporting Kansas City.

DeAndre Yedlin
Real Salt Lake
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