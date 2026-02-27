DeAndre Yedlin headshot

DeAndre Yedlin Injury: Suffers injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Yedlin is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Yedlin is hitting the sidelines just a match into the season, with a hamstring injury leaving him out for an undisclosed period. Unfortunately, this will force a change, with Philip Quinton as a potential replacement. The hope will be that injuries aren't a constant issue for the defender, as he is past his years of prime play.

DeAndre Yedlin
Real Salt Lake
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeAndre Yedlin
