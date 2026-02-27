DeAndre Yedlin Injury: Suffers injury
Yedlin is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Yedlin is hitting the sidelines just a match into the season, with a hamstring injury leaving him out for an undisclosed period. Unfortunately, this will force a change, with Philip Quinton as a potential replacement. The hope will be that injuries aren't a constant issue for the defender, as he is past his years of prime play.
