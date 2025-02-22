DeAndre Yedlin News: Assists lone goal of match
Yedlin had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing once accurately and creating three chances during Saturday's 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls.
Yedlin set up Kevin Denkey in the 70th minute assisting the lone goal of the match while leading his side with three chances created. The fullback is a third of the way to last year's assist total after just one match in the new campaign.
