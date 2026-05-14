DeAndre Yedlin News: Dynamic against Dynamo
Yedlin assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Houston.
Yedlin may have arguably been Real Salt Lake's best player against the Dynamo. To kick off RSL's goalscoring, his long throw-in ultimately caused the havoc that led to Duane Holmes' own goal. Yedlin subsequently assisted Zavier Gozo, who scored another to further improve his form out wide. Despite being out more than one month because of injury, he remains integral to RSL's preference for a defensive trio.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeAndre Yedlin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DeAndre Yedlin See More