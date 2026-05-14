DeAndre Yedlin News: Dynamic against Dynamo

Yedlin assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Houston.

Yedlin may have arguably been Real Salt Lake's best player against the Dynamo. To kick off RSL's goalscoring, his long throw-in ultimately caused the havoc that led to Duane Holmes' own goal. Yedlin subsequently assisted Zavier Gozo, who scored another to further improve his form out wide. Despite being out more than one month because of injury, he remains integral to RSL's preference for a defensive trio.