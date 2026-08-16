DeAndre Yedlin headshot

DeAndre Yedlin News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Yedlin has served his one match suspension and will be an option for the match vs FC Dallas on Wednesday.

Yedlin is set to return for RSL after missing time, having started each of the last seven MLS matches while contributing one assist, 14 tackles, and 21 clearances in that stretch. He's also remained a steady presence since arriving from Inter Miami, totaling 19 starts in 20 appearances since 2025.

DeAndre Yedlin
Real Salt Lake
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