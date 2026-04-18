DeAndre Yedlin News: Starting Saturday

Yedlin (hamstring) has been included in the starting XI for Saturday's meeting with San Diego.

Yedlin left his muscle problems behind and was originally set for bench duty, but he ended up earning a starting spot due to Philip Quinton's (lower leg) last-minute absence. The veteran previously made one start this season on Feb. 22, when he tallied four clearances and two tackles while playing a highly defensive role. He'll be a solid alternative to either Quinton or Zavier Gozo for the remainder of the campaign.