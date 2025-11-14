Yedlin quickly became a cornerstone on the right flank after being traded to Real Salt Lake, offering constant overlaps, aggressive forward runs and a steady supply of service into the box across heavy minutes. His combination of five shots, six chances created and solid defensive numbers shows how well he balanced attacking production with defensive responsibility. With that level of consistency and leadership at fullback, Yedlin should remain one of the first names on the team sheet as Salt Lake looks to build on this seasons playoff push heading into 2026.