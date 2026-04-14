Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice Injury: Absent from open training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 4:18am

Rice (undisclosed) was not spotted at Arsenal's open training session Tuesday, raising fresh concerns over his availability for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Sporting CP, according to James Benge of CBS Sports Football.

Rice has been managing some form of issue in recent weeks and his absence from the open session Tuesday is the latest concerning sign heading into a crucial European night. Whether this is precautionary management or a genuine fitness concern remains unclear, but Arsenal will be sweating on the availability of their most important midfielder with the second leg fast approaching. Christian Norgaard could be in line for a larger role if Rice cannot go on Wednesday, with the Dane a capable deputy in the defensive midfield position.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Declan Rice See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Declan Rice See More
FPL GW32 Free Hit Team: Best Draft and Picks for Gameweek 32
SOC
FPL GW32 Free Hit Team: Best Draft and Picks for Gameweek 32
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
4 days ago
FPL GW32 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 32–36
SOC
FPL GW32 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 32–36
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
5 days ago
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
SOC
FPL GW32 Tips: Saka, Rice, Gabriel & Reece James Updates
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
18 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago