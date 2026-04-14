Declan Rice Injury: Absent from open training

Rice (undisclosed) was not spotted at Arsenal's open training session Tuesday, raising fresh concerns over his availability for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Sporting CP, according to James Benge of CBS Sports Football.

Rice has been managing some form of issue in recent weeks and his absence from the open session Tuesday is the latest concerning sign heading into a crucial European night. Whether this is precautionary management or a genuine fitness concern remains unclear, but Arsenal will be sweating on the availability of their most important midfielder with the second leg fast approaching. Christian Norgaard could be in line for a larger role if Rice cannot go on Wednesday, with the Dane a capable deputy in the defensive midfield position.