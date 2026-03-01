Declan Rice Injury: Asks for substitution, injury scare
Rice is heading in for further testing after he asked for a substitution in the 76th minute of Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea, according to manager Mikel Arteta, per James Olley of ESPN.
Rice would need to leave the field not too far fromt he full time whistle, asking for a substitute, and now worried about a possible injury. He will head in for further testing, so this will be a major watch for the club. With a game coming quickly against Brighton on Wednesday, there is a decent chance he could miss out if this is even a little concerning, leaving Christian Norgaard as a possible replacement.
