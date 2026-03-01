Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice Injury: Asks for substitution, injury scare

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 12:18pm

Rice is heading in for further testing after he asked for a substitution in the 76th minute of Sunday's 2-1 win over Chelsea, according to manager Mikel Arteta, per James Olley of ESPN.

Rice would need to leave the field not too far fromt he full time whistle, asking for a substitute, and now worried about a possible injury. He will head in for further testing, so this will be a major watch for the club. With a game coming quickly against Brighton on Wednesday, there is a decent chance he could miss out if this is even a little concerning, leaving Christian Norgaard as a possible replacement.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Declan Rice See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Declan Rice See More
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
SOC
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
Author Image
Luke Atzert
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago