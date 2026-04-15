Declan Rice Injury: Clears illness, available Wednesday
Rice (illness) is back in the squad for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Sporting Portugal, according to HandofArsenal.
Rice has been cleared from illness and will be available for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Sporting after missing Tuesday's open training session. The midfielder remains a key presence in central areas with his ability to control tempo and handle a large share of set pieces, and his availability is a major boost for his side as they look to advance to the next round.
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