Declan Rice Injury: Forced off after brilliant game

Rice scored two stunning free kicks against Real Madrid on Tuesday before being forced off in the 80th minute due to a foot issue, coach Mikel Arteta said in a press conference. "I think Dec had an issue with his foot, I don't know if it was a tackle or what it was."

Rice broke new ground after scoring two sensational free kicks against Real Madrid on Tuesday, becoming the first player in the Champions League history to net twice from direct free kicks in a knockout stage match. It was also the first time in his career he scored from a free kick. He set a new season high with five shots, including four on target, and played a major role in helping his team take a three-goal lead ahead of the second leg at the Bernabeu next Wednesday. His performance might have been even more impactful if he hadn't been forced off in the 80th minute due to a foot issue. He'll likely be assessed in the coming days to determine his availability for Saturday's clash against Brentford, though he may not be risked with the return leg in Madrid coming.