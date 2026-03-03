Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice Injury: Late call to face Seagulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Rice (undisclosed) is a late call for Wednesday's match against Brighton, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "I hope [he is available]. He was much better today. Obviously, we haven't really trained because we have only two days to prepare for the game. So hopefully, it's going to be better tomorrow."

Rice had to leave late into Sunday's contest and was deemed to have asked for the substitution, raising some worries that he is injured. The midfielder is now in a race to be fit for Wednesday, a bit of a late call with the club not training much the past two days, just hoping he can see a clean bill of health when waking up. As a regular starter, this could be a major loss, leaving Christian Norgaard as a possible replacement despite only three starts all season.

