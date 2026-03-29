Declan Rice Injury: Leaves England Camp
Rice has departed the England national team for a medical assessment, according to his national team.
Rice is back with his club in London after a few days with the England national team, leaving as he awaits medical assessment. This looks to be a cautionary move from the midfielder, not wanting to risk injury as he is likely to already start for the Three Lions. His focus will now be on the league and UCL title, preserving his health for those competitions at the moment.
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