Rice has come through for Tuesday's match with a knee injury he suffered in Saturday's win over Birghton but after efforts to get him fit, he appears likely to miss out. He is fortunately looking at a lesser absence, although the club is yet to receive a final diagnosis of his injury. With the club dealing with injuries in the right-back position and Rice starting in that spot in the last match, they will hope for the return of Jurrien Timber (undisclosed), or else they will be forced to start someone new at right-back for the first time all season.