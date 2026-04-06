Declan Rice Injury: Training ahead of UCL, fit again

Rice (undisclosed) is back in training with the first team Monday and is an option for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Sporting CP, according to manager Mikel Arteta, per Simon Collings of The Sun.

Rice could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League first leg against Sporting CP after training with the first team Monday, following recent precautionary management. The midfielder remains a crucial presence in the middle with his defensive work, ball progression and set-piece duties, recording five goals and seven assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season, and could provide stability in midfield if available. He will await a starting role in midfield upon his return, a massive boost in a crucial match.