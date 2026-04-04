Declan Rice Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Rice (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton.
Rice is unavailable for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Southampton after returning early from international duty for medical assessment. The midfielder is being preserved as a precaution, with the focus on keeping him fit for upcoming league and Champions League matches, with Christian Norgaard starting in midfield in his absence.
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