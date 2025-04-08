Fantasy Soccer
Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice News: Brace propels win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Rice scored two stunning goals off free kicks Tuesday against Real Madrid in Arsenal's 3-0 win.

The midfielder channeled some brilliance on two free kicks to give Arsenal a good lead after the first leg of this quarterfinal tie. Rice finished with two goals off five shots (four on target) and also made two crosses. He should continue to be productive in a favorable matchup against Brentford, a side which has allowed 47 goals in EPL play this season.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
