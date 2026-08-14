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Declan Rice News: Could feature in Shield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 7:09am

Rice could be involved in Sunday's Community Shield if his training response is positive, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "They will be available; they trained with us today, they will train tomorrow, and if they are in the condition that we expect them to be, they will be involved"

Rice's potential involvement comes after he finished last season with four goals and five assists across 36 Premier League appearances, helping Arsenal win the title, and capped it with a strong World Cup for England, contributing a goal and two assists while averaging a team high 2.4 chances created per game despite battling minor knocks and an illness during the tournament. Rice is expected to build up his workload ahead of the Community Shield.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
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