Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice News: Creates three chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Rice crosses three times (two accurate) and created three chances during Thursday's 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Rice was held off the scoresheet, but led Arsenal with three chances created in the match. The midfielder has combined for nine chances created, 11 crosses and four tackles over his last three starts but hasn't had a goal involvement since January 3rd.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
