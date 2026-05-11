Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice News: Delivers solid display

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Rice recorded eight crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus West Ham United.

Rice delivered a strong performance in Sunday's 1-0 win at West Ham, sending in a dangerous inswinging free kick in the first half that Riccardo Calafiori flicked toward goal before Konstantinos Mavropanos cleared off the line in what was his side's closest chance of the opening period, while adding eight crosses, one tackle and five clearances. Rice has registered four goals and five assists across 35 Premier League appearances this season, with his set-piece delivery and box-to-box presence contributing to several key moments in his side's title push.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
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