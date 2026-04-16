Declan Rice News: Excellent in Wednesday's win

Rice had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting CP.

Rice got it done on both ends of the pitch Wednesday as he helped lead Arsenal to the Champions League semifinal. On the attack he created three chances and recorded six crosses, keeping pressure on the Sporting defense despite his side not scoring a goal. On the defensive end he kept his second clean sheet across the two legs, recording two interceptions and one clearance across his full 90 minutes of action. Arsenal have a massive run of fixtures coming up, starting with Sunday's trip to Manchester City, and Rice will need to be at his best for the Gunners to achieve all that they desire.