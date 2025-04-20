Declan Rice News: Gets an assist

Rice got an assist in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Ipswich Town Sunday, setting up the team's third goal.

Rice found Leandro Trossard to give Arsenal a 3-0 advantage shortly before being subbed off. The midfielder also had seven corner kicks, showcasing how much trust Mikel Arteta has in Rice on set pieces. Rice should be in the lineup against Crystal Palace Wednesday and has a chance to keep doing damage, with Palace conceding five goals in back-to-back matches recently against Man City and Newcastle.