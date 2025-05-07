Declan Rice News: Inefficient in service

Rice had seven crosses and three corner kicks in Arsenal's 2-1 loss to PSG Wednesday in the Champions League semifinal.

Despite the balls in, Rice only created once chance for Arsenal and none of his crosses were considered accurate. After dominance against Real Madrid, the midfielder did not make an impact across two legs. Rice should start against Liverpool and has had success against the Reds this year, but there's a chance the matchup becomes even more favorable if the EPL winners rest some key players.