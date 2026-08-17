Declan Rice News: Plays 45 minutes in Shield win

Rice played 45 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City, with coach Mikel Arteta suggesting the midfielder's remarkable durability could once again see him handle a heavy workload this season. "He's done it previously, the last two or three seasons he's done something very similar to that so he's already done it, hopefully he doesn't need to do it that consistently and focus more on the quality and the performance than the volume but probably he will say the opposite. He will say that he wants to play 70 games this year if he can because he wants to go for everything"

Rice's involvement came after his training response cleared him for a role in this fixture, following a season in which he finished with four goals and five assists across 36 Premier League appearances, helping Arsenal win the title, and a strong World Cup for England, where he contributed a goal and two assists while averaging a team high 2.4 chances created per game despite battling minor knocks. Rice is expected to continue building up his workload as the new EPL season approaches which begins on Friday against Coventry.