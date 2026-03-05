Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice News: Poor in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Rice registered six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Brighton.

Rice's crossing volume was typical but his accuracy was not there. He's probably not going to play Saturday in the FA Cup game to keep him fresh for the UCL clash against Bayer Leverkusen, and he'll need to be on point for that contest. Leverkusen has allowed just 29 goals in 24 league games, though they did concede 14 goals in eight UCL group stage games.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Declan Rice See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Declan Rice See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
SOC
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
Author Image
Luke Atzert
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago