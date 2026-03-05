Declan Rice News: Poor in service
Rice registered six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Brighton.
Rice's crossing volume was typical but his accuracy was not there. He's probably not going to play Saturday in the FA Cup game to keep him fresh for the UCL clash against Bayer Leverkusen, and he'll need to be on point for that contest. Leverkusen has allowed just 29 goals in 24 league games, though they did concede 14 goals in eight UCL group stage games.
