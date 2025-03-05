Declan Rice News: Provides assist against PSV

Rice assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 7-1 win against PSV Eindhoven.

Rice provided the assist for the opening goal scored by Jurrien Timber from a header in the 18th minute of the Champions League match against PSV. This was his seventh assist of the season in 33 appearances, just two away from his career-high record with Arsenal last season. He will look to close the gap further in the upcoming match against Manchester United on Sunday and the second leg against PSV on Wednesday.