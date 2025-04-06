Declan Rice News: Racks up stats versus Everton

Rice generated two shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Rice turned in another strong performance, helping disrupt Everton's attacks and being impactful on the offensive side. He registered 12 crosses, eight shots, 10 corners, seven tackles, and eight clearances in his last three league games. He will aim to maintain this form against Brentford on Saturday.