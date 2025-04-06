Fantasy Soccer
Declan Rice News: Racks up stats versus Everton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Rice generated two shots (two on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Rice turned in another strong performance, helping disrupt Everton's attacks and being impactful on the offensive side. He registered 12 crosses, eight shots, 10 corners, seven tackles, and eight clearances in his last three league games. He will aim to maintain this form against Brentford on Saturday.

