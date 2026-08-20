Declan Rice News: Ready to start season opener

Rice is fit and ready to start Friday's season opener against Coventry, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Yes, they're ready to be involved, yes."

Rice's readiness comes after he played 45 minutes off the bench in the Community Shield win over Manchester City, a workload Arteta suggested could preview another heavy season for the durable midfielder following a campaign that saw him tally four goals and five assists across 36 Premier League appearances while helping Arsenal win the title. Rice is expected to slot straight into Arsenal's midfield for the opener as he continues building toward what could be another demanding campaign in terms of minutes played.