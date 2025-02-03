Declan Rice News: Records two assists

Rice assisted twice to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 5-1 win over Manchester City.

Rice had an assist double Sunday, first finding Myles Lewis-Skelly in the 62nd minute before assisting on Ethan Nwaneri's 93rd-minute goal. This was his fourth and fifth assists of the season, now having six goal contributions in 22 league appearances. He does have three goal contributions in his past four appearances across all competitions.