Declan Rice News: Scores equalizer Sunday

Rice scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Rice found the back of the net in the 74th minute, the equalizing goal assisted by Jurrien Timber. It marked just his second goal of the season to go along with his five assists. In addition to his two shots, he also recorded four crosses and three corners. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass and won three duels in his full 90 minutes of action.