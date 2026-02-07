Rice led his team with a season-high four interceptions and created three chances while attempting one shot from outside the box. The midfielder has now created at least three chances in each of his last four league games while attempting 19 crosses, maintaining his role as a key outlet from set pieces, which has been one of the team's most effective weapons this season. Although he has not recorded a league assist since late November against Spurs, he contributed two assists in the recent FA Cup tie against Chelsea, one in each leg.