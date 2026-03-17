Declan Rice News: Secures win with insurance goal

Rice scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 2-0 victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

Rice tallied a goal in the second half to give Arsenal some insurance in this Champions League tie. The midfielder was strong overall with four crosses and three corners to go along with his goal, and he'll be expected to keep this effort up against Man City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday. Man City have been inconsistent of late but they are still a side with a +32 goal differential on the year.