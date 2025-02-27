Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice News: Seven crosses in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Rice generated two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Rice attempted seven crosses, only completing three in a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest. He has reached 120 set pieces for the season, meaning he has taken as many set pieces as Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard put together, who are second and third for set pieces in the Arsenal side.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now