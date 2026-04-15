Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice News: Starts as expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Rice (illness) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Sporting.

Rice was already known to have cleared his illness, and that has led to his return, wasting no time returning to his starting role in the midfield. He will continue in this spot moving forward, a huge addition back as they try to close out the season strong after a couple of rough displays recently.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
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