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Declan Rice News: Stuffs stat sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Rice generated four shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against AFC Bournemouth.

Rice had to try to generate some offense with Arsenal's top creators sidelined so his stat line looks good, though it didn't do much for the Gunners on the scoreboard. He'll potentially have to duplicate this effort if Arsenal's injury situation doesn't get better ahead of the second leg of their UCL tie against Sporting CP on Wednesday. Arsenal hold a 1-0 edge and play the second leg at home.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
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