Declan Rice News: Tallies assist
Rice assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Wolverhampton.
Rice was less pronounced in this match, but he did get credited with an assist in the 2-2 draw. He'll need to be more assertive in the midfield against Tottenham, but Spurs are a favorable matchup as they have not won a league game in 2026 and have given up 37 goals in 26 EPL matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Declan Rice See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 275 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 275 days ago
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW267 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Double Gameweek 268 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 26: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Declan Rice See More