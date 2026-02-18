Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Rice assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Wolverhampton.

Rice was less pronounced in this match, but he did get credited with an assist in the 2-2 draw. He'll need to be more assertive in the midfield against Tottenham, but Spurs are a favorable matchup as they have not won a league game in 2026 and have given up 37 goals in 26 EPL matches.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
More Stats & News
