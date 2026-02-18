Declan Rice News: Tallies assist

Rice assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Wolverhampton.

Rice was less pronounced in this match, but he did get credited with an assist in the 2-2 draw. He'll need to be more assertive in the midfield against Tottenham, but Spurs are a favorable matchup as they have not won a league game in 2026 and have given up 37 goals in 26 EPL matches.