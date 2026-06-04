Declan Rice News: Undisputed midfield leader

Rice has been named in England's World Cup squad and is expected to be the undisputed first-choice defensive midfielder throughout the competition, the player around whom manager Tuchel's entire system is constructed.

Rice ended the season having been one of the most important players in Arsenal's Premier League title-winning campaign, contributing four goals and seven assists across 36 appearances and playing a vital role both in protecting the defense and initiating attacks from deep. The Englishman brings an unrivalled combination of defensive intelligence, physicality and technical quality that makes him irreplaceable in England's midfield, and his ability to cover ground, win the ball and transition quickly in both directions has made him one of the best midfielders in the world over the past two seasons. Rice heads into the World Cup as one of the most important players in the squad and the defensive heartbeat of a Three Lions side with serious aspirations of going all the way at this tournament.