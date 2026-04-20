Declan Rice News: Whips in three crosses
Rice had three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.
Rice would play the full 90 as usual Sunday but struggled to get his club the second goal they needed so badly, forced to defend against a highly active City attack. His best moments came with his three crosses and one chance created, as he now awaits another match for a league goal contribution, with his last coming March 1.
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