Dehmaine Tabibou Injury: Hurt with France Espoirs

Tabibou was forced off late in France U21's 2-1 win over Iceland after appearing to hurt his left leg following a shot, according to Tribune Nantaise.

Tabibou had been one of the standout performers in his first start for Les Espoirs, picking up an assist on the opener before being involved in the move that led to the second goal. The timing of the injury could not be worse for Nantes, with the April 5 relegation clash against Metz right around the corner and the full extent of the damage still unknown. Remy Cabella could step into a larger role in the front line if Tabibou is unable to go, and the Canaries will be anxiously waiting on updates from the medical staff over the coming days.