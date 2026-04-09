Dehmaine Tabibou News: Back available for Auxerre clash

Tabibou (calf) has been cleared fit and is available for Saturday's clash against Auxerre after coach Vahid Halilodzic confirmed the squad is largely without absences, per Ici Loire Ocean.

Tabibou had been a concern after picking up a leg injury during France U21 duty in late March, but the international break appears to have given him enough time to recover fully. The midfielder should slot back into the starting lineup for Nantes heading into what remains a crucial stretch of the season for a side still fighting to avoid relegation.