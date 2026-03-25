Dehmaine Tabibou News: Breaks deadlock in loss

Tabibou scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Strasbourg.

Tabibou broke the deadlock for Nantes just six minutes into the game with an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box. That was his first goal of the season, but as a player who's been playing in a more advanced role of late, he should find himself in scoring situations more regularly going forward.