Dehmaine Tabibou News: Card reduced, suspension pending

Tabibou has had his red card reduced to a yellow and will now wait to serve a suspension until the May 2 match against Marseille, according to his club.

Tabibou has had his red from the last match removed and will now only be given a yellow card, still leading to a suspension due to accumulation. That said, the midfielder will be an option to face PSG and Rennes in the coming games, although he will be suspended to face Marseille on May 2. He has been a starter when an option as of recent, so he will likely regain that role until suspended again.