Dehmaine Tabibou News: Clears suspension

Tabibou is back in contention after serving his one-game ban in Saturday's win over Marseille.

Tabibou could feature in the last two games of the season, but it remains to be seen whether he'll start or come off the bench, with Mohamed Kaba currently favored in an attacking midfield spot. The 21-year-old has scored one goal and no assists over 26 appearances this campaign, though he holds creative upside thanks to set pieces, which he could share with Johann Lepenant in the future.