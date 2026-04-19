Dehmaine Tabibou News: Shown red card

Tabibou was shown a red card in the 66th minute of Sunday's match against Brest.

Tabibou will leave his club shorthanded for the rest of Sunday's match, as the midfielder was sent off midway through the second half. Unfortunately, this will leave him out to at least face PSG on April 22 as well, potentially for more time depending on the disciplinary committee's decision. He has started in two of their past three matches, so this will force a change, with Mohamed Kaba or Louis Leroux likely to enter the starting XI in his place.