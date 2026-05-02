Deiver Andres Machado Injury: Forced off against Marseille

Machado (undisclosed) was forced off in the 25th minute of Saturday's clash against Marseille due to an injury, the club announced.

Machado suffered an issue early in the game against OM and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue. Nantes will assess Machado over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement for Friday's clash against Lens. Mathieu Acapandie stepped in to replace him against Marseille and is expected to take on a larger role if Machado cannot be cleared in time for Friday's fixture.