Deiver Andres Machado Injury: Hamstring injury ends season

Machado (hamstring) suffered a hamstring injury early in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Marseille and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, according to Ouest France.

Machado ends the campaign with one assist, 26 crosses, 21 tackles and 30 clearances across 19 appearances including 16 starts split between Lens and Nantes, having been a regular contributor on the left flank before the injury struck. Mathieu Acapandie or Louis Leroux are expected to get larger roles at left-back for the remaining fixtures as Nantes push through the final stages of their survival battle without their starting left-back.