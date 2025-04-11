Deiver Andres Machado Injury: Limps off with thigh injury

Machado was forced off in the 21st minute of Friday's match against Reims due to an apparent thigh injury.

Machado made it only 20 minutes Friday, with the defender suffering an injury to the thigh that would pull him off the pitch. This will be something to monitor, as he is their everyday starter on the left flank. Angelo Fulgini came on the field in his place, a possible replacement in his starting role if Machado misses more time moving forward