Deiver Andres Machado Injury: Option against Auxerre
Machado (thigh) is an option against Auxerre on Sunday, coach Will Still said in the press conference.
Machado used his suspension period to recover from a thigh injury and returned to team training this week, making him an option for Sunday's match. He should slot directly into the starting XI on the left flank as he has been a regular starter for the Sang et Or this season.
