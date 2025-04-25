Fantasy Soccer
Deiver Andres Machado headshot

Deiver Andres Machado Injury: Option against Auxerre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Machado (thigh) is an option against Auxerre on Sunday, coach Will Still said in the press conference.

Machado used his suspension period to recover from a thigh injury and returned to team training this week, making him an option for Sunday's match. He should slot directly into the starting XI on the left flank as he has been a regular starter for the Sang et Or this season.

Deiver Andres Machado
Lens
